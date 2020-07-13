State overreached in recouping Medicaid payments from nurses, Supreme Court says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state can’t recoup Medicaid payments from nurses because of paperwork errors if the care provided by the nurses can be verified, according to the state Supreme Court.

In a unanimous ruling last week, the court said the state Department of Health Services improperly sought to recoup payments from independent private duty nurses after audits found their records were not “perfect.”

Many of the nurses, represented by the Wisconsin Professional Homecare Providers, care for severely disabled patients in their homes. The state tried to recoup $15,000 to $48,000 from each of four nurses because of inconsistencies between their notes and medical records, but not because of fraud, according to the lawsuit.

In some cases, the state sought thousands of dollars for multiple entire shifts because a nurse didn’t include a doctor’s prescription for Tylenol or vitamin D, supplements that can be bought over the counter, according to Madison attorney Diane Welsh, who represented the nurses.