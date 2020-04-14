State may have seen COVID-19 peak without big surge, but officials say risk remains

At a UW-Madison webinar Tuesday, campus epidemiologists said the outbreak could get worse again if strict measures aren't maintained.

“If (the "Safer at Home" order) is not extended or an alternative, equally effective solution is not put in place, we’re at risk for a second wave of COVID-19," said Ajay Sethi, an associate professor of population health sciences.

Nearly two dozen labs are able to process close to 4,000 COVID-19 tests daily, and more people are being hired at local health departments to contact people who may have been exposed to others with COVID-19, Palm said. Before the state starts to reopen the economy, testing capacity and contact tracing will need to increase, she said.

“We need to continue to significantly expand our contact tracing capacity to effectively manage this outbreak moving forward,” Palm said.

A plan by the state to buy 10,000 ventilators fell through, but officials are working on a new order for about 1,500 of the machines, she said.

Meanwhile, 14 nursing homes and other kinds of long-term care facilities in Dane County have at least one resident or staff member with confirmed COVID-19, Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County, said Tuesday. She declined to name the facilities.