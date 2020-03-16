State lab stays open over weekend, ramps up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus

In addition to the state lab on the UW-Madison campus, the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory has also been testing. A few national labs, including Quest and Labcorp, are accepting samples, and two hospital labs in Wisconsin, including at Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee, are also testing, Bateman said.

Another five hospital labs in the state should be able to start testing soon. “We expect those will be up and running in the next one, two or three weeks,” he said.

The federal government is poised to approve new test kits by commercial manufacturers, and another 60 to 80 hospital labs in the state should be able to use those within a month or two, Bateman said.

Drive-through testing, which is being offered in some states, may make sense in Wisconsin as the outbreak increases, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said Friday.

Health systems will need to decide if such testing — which collects samples from people in vehicles, but doesn't produce results right away — is a proper approach for them, Westergaard said.

Since the state lab began testing for the new coronavirus March 2, it has handled nearly 1,000 samples, Bateman said. Some patients have more than one sample.