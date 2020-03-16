State lab stays open over weekend, ramps up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus

With hundreds of coronavirus test specimens now coming in daily to UW-Madison’s Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, the lab stayed open over the weekend and has more than tripled its capacity.
The lab, which started testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 two weeks ago, was receiving dozens of samples daily as of early last week and initially said it could test up to 100 specimens a day, said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the lab’s communicable disease division.
More than 300 samples arrived Friday and again on Saturday, leading the lab to remain open Saturday and Sunday. It can now process about 300 samples a day, Bateman said Monday.
“Because of that huge increase in volume, we decided to bring in a bunch of people over the weekend and get those out,” he said. “Going forward, we plan to be testing seven days a week, as long as we need, for the foreseeable future.”
As of Sunday, the state reported 33 cases of COVID-19, including six in Dane County, one of whom has recovered. Another 313 people have tested negative.
People with cough, fever and shortness of breath, who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with it, should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials ask people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.
In addition to the state lab on the UW-Madison campus, the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory has also been testing. A few national labs, including Quest and Labcorp, are accepting samples, and two hospital labs in Wisconsin, including at Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee, are also testing, Bateman said.
Another five hospital labs in the state should be able to start testing soon. “We expect those will be up and running in the next one, two or three weeks,” he said.
The federal government is poised to approve new test kits by commercial manufacturers, and another 60 to 80 hospital labs in the state should be able to use those within a month or two, Bateman said.
Drive-through testing, which is being offered in some states, may make sense in Wisconsin as the outbreak increases, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said Friday.
Health systems will need to decide if such testing — which collects samples from people in vehicles, but doesn't produce results right away — is a proper approach for them, Westergaard said.
Since the state lab began testing for the new coronavirus March 2, it has handled nearly 1,000 samples, Bateman said. Some patients have more than one sample.
“Currently, we don’t have any backlog,” he said. “We probably would have had a backlog if we wouldn’t have tested Saturday and Sunday.”
The lab’s supply of chemicals needed to run the tests is “OK but not great,” with temporary shortages of some components, he said. “We could blow through a lot of reagents and supplies really quickly. We’re trying to order at much as absolutely possible.”
In addition to testing on weekends, the lab is extending its weekday hours, spokeswoman Jan Klawitter said. The last time the lab ramped up operations to this extent was during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, though it didn’t do as much testing then on Sundays, Klawitter said.
Some lab workers who typically do other kinds of testing are switching to coronavirus testing, Bateman said. But the lab is continuing its other work, such as newborn screening and testing for flu, tuberculosis and foodborne illness. If COVID-19 demand continues to rise, the lab might cut back on some research testing.
“It’s a consistently moving target as we continue to scale up even more,” Bateman said.