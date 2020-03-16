State lab ramps up testing for COVID-19 as person-to-person spread begins

The lab can now process about 300 samples a day, Bateman said Monday morning. Westergaard later said the lab could handle about 400 samples a day.

“Because of that huge increase in (samples coming in), we decided to bring in a bunch of people over the weekend and get those out,” Bateman said. “Going forward, we plan to be testing seven days a week, as long as we need, for the foreseeable future.”

People with cough, fever and shortness of breath, who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with it, should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials ask people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.

People with mild symptoms, like with a common cold, should self-isolate at home and not seek testing, Westergaard said. People with mild or no symptoms can be infectious and spread the disease to others without knowing it, he said.

In addition to the state lab on the UW-Madison campus, the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory has also been testing. A few national labs, including Quest and Labcorp, are accepting samples, and Froedtert Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin near Milwaukee are also testing.

A total of about 600 specimens can now be tested in the state each day, Westergaard said.