State health officials advise to stock food, water to prepare for COVID-19 coronavirus

With community spread of COVID-19 coronavirus becoming more likely around the United States, including in Wisconsin, state health officials on Friday said residents should prepare, including stocking up on food and water.

“What people should start thinking about now is, What is your household plan of action?” said Traci DeSalvo, communicable diseases epidemiology section chief for the state Department of Health Services.

Households should have a two-week supply of food and water available in case people develop symptoms and need to stay home, DeSalvo said. Families should also have at least a month supply of medications and medical supplies, and parents should consider backup plans for child care if schools close, such as whether they can work from home, she said.

A stockpile of non-perishable food and water is part of general recommendations for natural disasters and other emergencies, DeSalvo said.

Washington state appears to have some community spread of the new coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, but Wisconsin is not known to have such transmission, state health officials said.