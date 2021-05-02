State health insurance pool for schools could save money, has bipartisan interest

The company insured the vast majority of school districts before Walker’s Act 10 in 2011 blocked unions from negotiating over benefits. Today, the company insures about 100 school districts, making up roughly half of its 110,000 members, with state workers accounting for most of the other half through ETF, Humphrey said.

“We’ve been successful in working in both of those manners,” he said.

School districts can already participate in ETF’s program for local governments, which is separate from but similar to its state worker program. But only seven do, those in Darlington, Fennimore, Lancaster, Montello, North Cape, White Lake and the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 in Portage, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Act 10 didn’t require school district employees to pay 12% of their health insurance premiums, like state workers do, unless they’re insured through ETF. But Walker reduced school funding by an amount he said could be recouped by requiring employees to contribute more to health insurance and pensions.