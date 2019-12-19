State expands dementia care specialists, but not in Vilas and Oneida counties

Sue Richmond, director of Vilas County's Aging and Disability Resource Center, or ADRC, said she was "surprised." The county had a record of 170 elder neglect or abuse reports last year, about 90% of them related to dementia, said county social worker Donna Rosner.

Health department spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said a team of reviewers rated applications based upon a set of criteria. "Unfortunately, the application for Vilas and Oneida County didn’t make the cut," she said.

The additional eight workers, supported by a funding increase in the state budget in July, will be based at the following ADRCs:

• ADRCs of Chippewa and Dunn Counties.