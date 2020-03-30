State eases licensing process to boost health care workforce during COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This action will ensure that more Wisconsinites get the care they need, when they need it,” Evers said in a statement.

The order eliminates some late renewal fees for people whose licenses have lapsed and allows the Department of Safety and Professional Services to eliminate some credentialing requirements, such as continuing education.

“We have heard from many providers who are eager to return to practice and help respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim said. “Other providers want the flexibility to go where the need is greatest and respond as fully and efficiently as possible."

The order allows licensed out-of-state practitioners to practice in Wisconsin without first requiring an in-state credential, and eliminates time limits for temporary licenses, Evers said. It allows nursing students near graduation to help with COVID-19 by adjusting clinical education requirements.

The order also suspends restrictions for advanced practice nurses and provides more flexibility to physician assistants. For example, doctors can now supervise up to eight physician assistants at a time, compared to four previously.