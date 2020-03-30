State eases licensing process to boost health care workforce during COVID-19 pandemic

An emergency order by Gov. Tony Evers to simplify license renewals for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, encourage retired workers to return to the job and expand the practice of some workers could ease the burden on the health care system, worker groups say.
Advance practice nurses, such as nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists, will be able to work more independently and in more places because of the order, Gina Bryan, chairwoman of the Wisconsin APRN Coalition, said Monday.
“Allowing (advance practice nurses) to practice to the full scope of our training, education and experience will immediately increase access to care by increasing the sites and communities (advance practice nurses) can work within,” Bryan said.
“As the number of COVID-19 patients continue to rise, so will the need for more nurses to provide care in our hospitals, long term care facilities, home care and public health settings,” said Pamela Macari Sanberg, president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association. "(The order) will help fill some gaps that we anticipate will occur as a result of the virus.”
Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm on Friday signed the order to beef up the health care workforce to address COVID-19 and the many other medical conditions that still require attention, such as cancer and injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
“This action will ensure that more Wisconsinites get the care they need, when they need it,” Evers said in a statement.
The order eliminates some late renewal fees for people whose licenses have lapsed and allows the Department of Safety and Professional Services to eliminate some credentialing requirements, such as continuing education.
“We have heard from many providers who are eager to return to practice and help respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim said. “Other providers want the flexibility to go where the need is greatest and respond as fully and efficiently as possible."
The order allows licensed out-of-state practitioners to practice in Wisconsin without first requiring an in-state credential, and eliminates time limits for temporary licenses, Evers said. It allows nursing students near graduation to help with COVID-19 by adjusting clinical education requirements.
The order also suspends restrictions for advanced practice nurses and provides more flexibility to physician assistants. For example, doctors can now supervise up to eight physician assistants at a time, compared to four previously.
Physicians assistants “are uniquely qualified to respond to the (COVID-19) crisis given our flexibility across the specialties,” said Julie Doyle, president of the Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants. "All PA’s are trained in emergency and hospital medicine as well as primary care."
The order, which started Friday, will remain in effect through the duration of the public health emergency, Evers said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!