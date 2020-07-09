State COVID-19 committee takes up school reopening, vaccine distribution

“It’s very optimistic and potentially dangerous,” Munoz-Price said. “I am not very hopeful that guidance is going to work as we think it’s going to work.”

Vaccine allocation

The state committee plans to develop guidelines for allocation of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. The state already has a distribution plan for remdesivir, a drug recently approved for emergency use in patients with severe disease. But the state needs an overall plan for that drug and other medications that might be used, said Dr. Jon Meiman, a medical officer with the state health department.

Distribution of coronavirus vaccines — if and when any of more than 150 experimental candidates are approved, perhaps as early as winter — could become complicated, committee members said.