State agency says UW Hospital doesn't have to recognize nurses' union

A 2011 state law that banned most collective bargaining for most public employees removed UW Hospital from another state law that governs unions for private sector workers, meaning the hospital doesn't have to recognize a union nurses have tried to revive, a state agency ruled Friday.

But whether UW Hospital can voluntarily recognize SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin remains unanswered by the ruling from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, the hospital said. Both sides said they will seek additional court action.

UW Hospital said it will petition the state Supreme Court to rule on whether it can voluntarily recognize and collectively bargain with the union. SEIU said it will appeal WERC's ruling and petition for an election with the National Labor Relations Board.

"WERC’s decision is an important first step toward obtaining definitive answers from the Wisconsin legal system," UW Health said in a statement. "We believe that an expedited decision on these important legal issues will best allow us to move forward, which is why we are petitioning the Wisconsin Supreme Court."

SEIU called the WERC ruling "the first round in a multi-step process for nurses achieving collective bargaining rights, either through the courts, the NLRB, or through voluntary recognition by UW Health."

WERC ruled that former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 stripped specific references to UW Hospital from the private sector law, the 1939 Wisconsin Employment Peace Act. WERC said the hospital doesn't fall under the Peace Act, so it doesn't have to recognize the union.

Nurses announced their intent to restart their union in December 2019. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

In briefs filed with WERC, UW Health said that when UW Hospital became a public authority separate from UW-Madison in 1995, the state Legislature put the authority and many of its workers, including nurses, under the Peace Act. Some other hospital workers remained state employees covered by a state worker labor law.

Act 10 removed specific references to the UW Hospital authority in the Peace Act and transferred the hospital’s former state employees to the authority, meaning hospital workers no longer fall under the Peace Act, UW Health said.

SEIU, echoing arguments made by Kaul, said Act 10 removed UW Hospital authority references in the Peace Act because there was no longer a need to clarify that some hospital workers fell under the Peace Act and others didn’t.

UW Hospital, defined legally as a “public body corporate and politic” and as a “political corporation,” clearly falls under the Peace Act, SEIU argued.

UW Health said Kaul disregarded the legislative history of the matter and has advocated publicly for unionization of the nurses.

In September, UW Hospital said that in exchange for SEIU’s agreement to not engage in or threaten additional strikes, administrators would meet with SEIU and nurses every other month to discuss workplace concerns. The hospital said it would allow workers to deduct dues to SEIU and consider a policy to allow workers to access peer support in disciplinary proceedings, according to the agreement by both parties.

“The groundbreaking agreement that nurses won in September empowers us with a union voice, and through a ‘meet and discuss’ process we are currently working on urgent improvements in patient care, staffing and retention," SEIU said Friday.