St. Mary's trauma center upgraded to level II
St. Mary's trauma center upgraded to level II

COBURN DUKEHART

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison is now a level II trauma center, meaning the American College of Surgeons has verified that the hospital has the resources and staff to care for patients with serious life- or limb-threatening injuries.

Seven trauma surgeons and eight trauma advanced practice providers were added to the St. Mary’s trauma team, the hospital said. Services were aligned to include around-the-clock coverage for trauma, high-risk obstetrics and several specialties.

UW Hospital in Madison and Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee are the only level I trauma centers in Wisconsin. St. Mary's had been level III and UnityPoint Health-Meriter is a level IV trauma center. 

