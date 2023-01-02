St. Mary's, Meriter welcome the first babies of 2023

Evan Schnaitman and Anna Davila weren’t expecting to have a New Year’s baby.

Their son, Jack, was due Jan. 12, but he was born at 1:53 a.m. Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, making him the first baby born in 2023 in the Madison area, hospital spokesperson Shari Lau said. Weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jack joins his 2-year-old brother Nico to make a family of four.

With Nico’s Dec. 22 birthday, Anna and Evan are anticipating their Decembers will be busy going forward and are excited for Jack to have a countdown to his birthday, Lau said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s first baby was born at 2:55 a.m. Named Shiloh, the baby weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Shiloh’s parents declined to share other information.