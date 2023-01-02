 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary's, Meriter welcome the first babies of 2023

Jack Schnaitman, Madison's first baby of 2023

Evan Schnaitman and Anna Davila with their son, Jack, the first baby born in Madison in 2023. Jack joins an older brother, Nico, 2, whose birthday is a week and a half before his.

Evan Schnaitman and Anna Davila weren’t expecting to have a New Year’s baby.

Their son, Jack, was due Jan. 12, but he was born at 1:53 a.m. Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, making him the first baby born in 2023 in the Madison area, hospital spokesperson Shari Lau said. Weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jack joins his 2-year-old brother Nico to make a family of four.

With Nico’s Dec. 22 birthday, Anna and Evan are anticipating their Decembers will be busy going forward and are excited for Jack to have a countdown to his birthday, Lau said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s first baby was born at 2:55 a.m. Named Shiloh, the baby weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Shiloh’s parents declined to share other information.

Baby Shiloh

Shiloh

