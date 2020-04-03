St. Mary's ICU nurse confident about workplace, worried about public with COVID-19

When more COVID-19 patients started showing up this week in the intensive care unit at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Brittany Festino, a nurse in the catheterization lab, returned to the ICU, where she had worked before.
“I voluntarily went back to the ICU to help my friends take care of these patients,” said Festino, 30, of Madison.
Her fiancé, Nick Zander, is also a nurse at St. Mary’s now working in the ICU. Her 10-year-old son splits his time with her and his father. A few weeks ago, when she developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath, she stayed home and she and Zander became concerned.
But she ended up testing negative for COVID-19 and went back to work last week. Zander, who stayed home for a while in quarantine, also has returned. Both feel well and have plenty of protective equipment on the job, Festino said.
In the ICU, nurses also have assistants to get equipment for them if needed to reduce their trips in and out.
“Right now, I feel like we are doing things right,” she said.
But it's emotionally difficult caring for patients who become very ill rapidly and aren’t allowed to have visitors. “When you get sick, you are alone,” she said.
Even harder, outside of the hospital, is seeing large groups of people together, flouting social distancing guidelines to stay at least 6 feet away from others. While driving home from work this week, Festino saw about 15 people gathered close together at an impromptu car wash.
“It’s a defeating feeling,” she said, stressing that the public plays a key role in fighting the pandemic and protecting health care workers. “I see what this virus does to people.”
