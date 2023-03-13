SSM Health will stop requiring all patients and visitors to wear face masks starting Wednesday, the organization said Monday.

The loosening of the universal mask policy, which started shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, comes as federal health emergencies related to COVID-19 are scheduled to expire May 11. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County said its free community COVID-19 testing clinic will close April 14 after operating for nearly three years.

SSM Health said it will continue screening patients and requiring mask for those with known or suspected COVID-19 infections, as well as anyone experiencing symptoms of upper respiratory infection. Staff will provide masks for patients who need them. Masks will no longer be universally required.

"We are making this change in response to the changing status of COVID-19 in the communities we serve," SSM Health spokesperson Lisa Adams said in a statement.

She said highly effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are widely available and community levels of COVID-19 have stabilized and declined. "Adherence to CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment for providers and staff will continue," Adams said.

Representatives from UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter didn't immediately respond to questions about whether they are ending their mask requirements. In August, Dane County's health systems — including SSM Health, UW Health, UnityPoint-Meriter and others — said in a joint message that they were still requiring masks, even though public mask mandates had ended.