SSM Health to require COVID-19 vaccination by September

SSM Health will require COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September for its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers, the organization said Monday, becoming the first hospital group in Wisconsin known to announce a mandate.

“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” said Dr. Matt Hanley, SSM Health's interim regional president in Wisconsin, said in a statement. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”

St. Louis-based SSM Health owns St. Mary's hospitals in Madison and Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Dean Medical Group and other entities in Wisconsin.

Spokespersons for UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter said Monday the organizations have no plans to require COVID-19 vaccination. Kelly Lietz, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said last week he wasn’t aware of hospitals in the state requiring COVID-19 vaccination.