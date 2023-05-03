SSM Health plans to build an ambulatory surgery center in Sun Prairie at the site of its standalone emergency center, a move that will involve closing the ER and relocating its Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care center now on Regent Street in Madison.

The surgery center, expected to open in 2025, will focus on eye care and orthopedics. The plan, announced Wednesday, comes as other providers are planning similar surgery centers in the Madison area, including a group of orthopedic surgeons who left SSM Health last year.

SSM Health's 90,000-square-foot surgery center near Highway 151 and Reiner Road is expected to cost about $60 million, said Kyle Nondorf, president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. It is expected to have roughly double the number of operating rooms as the Davis Duehr Dean facility on Regent Street, which has four operating rooms, Nondorf said.

He said the plan for the new facility, which has yet to be submitted to city officials, will incorporate the ER building, which opened in 2009. Emergency care will be consolidated at St. Mary's Hospital, with urgent care available at an SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic on South Stoughton Road.

SSM Health plans to keep the Regent Street property, for which future plans are being developed, Nondorf said.

With the new project in Sun Prairie, "we'll be able to create greater access to surgical services and clinical services," he said. "It is also going to help decompress St. Mary's Hospital, which is really important for us, to be able to free up capacity to care for the larger community outside of Dane County who are transferring patients into St. Mary's on a daily basis."

Wisconsin has 75 ambulatory surgery centers, including five that already exist in Dane County, according to the state Department of Health Services. The centers are for outpatient surgeries that don't require hospital stays.

In December, the UW Hospital Board approved an initial plan to build an ambulatory surgery center attached to UW Health's East Madison Hospital on Madison’s Far East Side.

The UW center, to open in 2024, will be connected to UW Health’s 56-bed East Madison Hospital, which opened in 2015. The hospital is in the American Center Business Park east of Interstate 39-90-94 and north of Highway 151, where UW Health is also building a six-story clinic and has a 50-bed rehabilitation hospital.

A “significant percentage” of the outpatient procedures at the surgery center are expected to involve orthopedics, such as joint replacements and spine surgeries, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. UW Health declined to provide a cost estimate in December when announcing the plan, for which a final version is soon expected to go before the UW Hospital Board.

Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin, which opened in Madison in February, plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center in Dane County within two years, its leader, Dr. Jason Sansone, told the Wisconsin State Journal in November. The independent practice, which is competing against SSM Health and UW Health, includes 11 orthopedic surgeons who left SSM Health Dean Medical Group last year.

Sansone said the group plans additional surgery centers, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region. The practice is managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo.

Shortly after the new practice opened, UW Health and SSM Health announced that UW Health orthopedic surgeons would start operating at SSM Health’s St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville.

SSM Health's general plan for a surgery center in Sun Prairie became public in November, when the organization sued Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, another of the departing surgeons, saying the doctors violated their employment contracts through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.” The suit said the surgeons were involved in initial discussions about the surgery center plan in Sun Prairie.

Sansone, Keyes and the nine other surgeons last month sued SSM Health, asking a judge to block a clause in their former employment contracts at SSM Health saying they can’t treat or solicit patients they saw there in the previous three years.

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, who last month joined Orthopedic and Spine Centers, resigned last year as chair of UW-Madison's orthopedics department. He left after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, rejected Zdeblick’s plan in which Zdeblick and other UW orthopedic surgeons would own 62% of a new ambulatory surgery center.

SSM Health already has two ambulatory surgery centers in Madison — the one at Davis Duehr Dean on Regent Street and another on South Park Street, next to St. Mary's Hospital.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter co-own the Madison Surgery Center, on South Park Street across from Meriter, which provides several types of surgery, including in gynecology, ophthalmology and orthopedics.

UW Health and Meriter also co-own Transformations Surgical Center, in Middleton, which does cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

NovaMed Surgery Center, on Madison’s West Side, is owned by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Surgical Partners and does eye surgeries.