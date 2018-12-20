SSM Health, which owns Turville Bay MRI & Radiation Oncology Center with UnityPoint Health-Meriter, will assume sole ownership Jan. 1.
There should be little, if any, impact on patients receiving radiation oncology services at the facility on John Nolen Drive, SSM Health said. Arrangements have been made to split the MRI services between UnityPoint Health-Meriter and SSM Health, meaning those services will now take place in the respective hospitals.
The Turville Bay name will continue through at least the first quarter of 2019, before further consideration of how best to integrate the brand into SSM Health.