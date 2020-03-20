SSM Health doctor, UW Health worker test positive for COVID-19; officials tell hospitals to monitor workers

An SSM Health doctor has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said Friday, as health officials told providers to monitor worker symptoms and some workers questioned if they are being adequately protected.
UW Health also said Friday it had "a positive result on our team" and expects more. "We are following COVID-19 protocols in handling this case and any others that should arise," UW Health said.
The SSM Health doctor was asymptomatic during his or her last encounter with patients, SSM Health said. As soon as symptoms developed, the provider alerted administrators, self-quarantined and was tested, the health system said.
"The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and we learn new information daily about how the virus spreads. We now know that community spread exists in the Madison and Dane County area," SSM Health said in a statement.
"We are currently following CDC guidelines and working with Public Health Madison and Dane County to identify and contact all staff and patients who may have had close contact with this provider."
On a conference call with reporters Friday, St. Mary's Hospital birth suites nurse Jennifer Aumanstal said she was exposed to a worker at the hospital who later tested positive. She said she got a call after being exposed to the person Saturday.
"They were calling everybody who worked or may have been in contact with this person," she said.
She is allowed to work as long as she wears a surgical mask the entire time and remains asymptomatic, she said.
"We're coming in every day. We're potentially exposing ourselves, and then we're going home and putting our families at risk as well," Aumanstal said.
Masks are available but there are questions about what is appropriate for some staff, she said. She and others failed a fit test for certain masks, which means they need to use a hood to care for patients who may have the virus, she said.
"We currently have one (hood) for our unit," she said.
Brittany Festino, another nurse at St. Mary's, said she developed a fever, sore throat, dry cough and shortness of breath two weeks ago and left work. The next day, she asked her boss if her boyfriend, Nick Zander, also a St. Mary's nurse in the same area, should stay home. The employee health department told them Zander should report to work, Festino said.
Her doctor tested her for flu, and she was negative. She said she sought to be tested for COVID-19 but was refused. She was finally tested for the new coronavirus two days ago and has not received the results.
"Now they want Nick quarantined," she said Friday. "He's been working for the last two weeks around the hospital (potentially) with whatever I have."
As of Thursday, Wisconsin health officials reported 155 cases of COVID-19, including 27 in Dane County, and two deaths.
In a webinar for health providers Friday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said the number of "true cases" is likely much higher than what is being diagnosed and reported. Several cases around the state are in critical condition, he said.
Reports from China suggest transmission in health care settings was "really a main driver of the epidemic," Westergaard said. That is proving true in the U.S. with health care workers exposed in the community, he said.
Hospitals should actively monitor symptoms of workers, including taking their temperatures before every shift, he said. If workers develop symptoms, they should be sent home.
"The risk of people coming to work with even simple (upper respiratory) symptoms can have really devastating consequences," he said.
Reports from China also suggest many COVID-19 infections go undocumented and most are transmitted by people who don't have symptoms, Westergaard said.
"This really makes is difficult to stop the spread and really is the justification for the extreme social distancing measures that are being recommended," he said. "Just isolating the known symptomatic cases after diagnosing them is not going to result in decreasing the overall level of exposure to the virus in the communities."
New studies are finding the virus can linger on surfaces longer than previously understood, including up to three days on plastic or stainless steel and up to one day on cardboard or paper, Westergaard said. Aerosolized particles can remain in the air for about 30 minutes, the studies suggest.
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison and a public health in Milwaukee can test about 500 specimens a day, and more hospitals have started to do testing, including UW Health, which is testing about 200 samples a day, he said.
Meanwhile, the state hasn't peaked in cases of influenza A this flu season, Westergaard said. As of March 14, the state reported more than 30,000 positive flu tests — likely a small portion of the total — and more than 4,000 hospitalizations for flu, according a report released Wednesday.
So far this flu season, the state has reported 92 deaths from flu, including three in children.