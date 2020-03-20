SSM Health doctor, UW Health worker test positive for COVID-19; officials tell hospitals to monitor workers

"They were calling everybody who worked or may have been in contact with this person," she said.

She is allowed to work as long as she wears a surgical mask the entire time and remains asymptomatic, she said.

"We're coming in every day. We're potentially exposing ourselves, and then we're going home and putting our families at risk as well," Aumanstal said.

Masks are available but there are questions about what is appropriate for some staff, she said. She and others failed a fit test for certain masks, which means they need to use a hood to care for patients who may have the virus, she said.

"We currently have one (hood) for our unit," she said.

Brittany Festino, another nurse at St. Mary's, said she developed a fever, sore throat, dry cough and shortness of breath two weeks ago and left work. The next day, she asked her boss if her boyfriend, Nick Zander, also a St. Mary's nurse in the same area, should stay home. The employee health department told them Zander should report to work, Festino said.

Her doctor tested her for flu, and she was negative. She said she sought to be tested for COVID-19 but was refused. She was finally tested for the new coronavirus two days ago and has not received the results.