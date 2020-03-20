SSM Health doctor tests positive for COVID-19

An SSM Health doctor has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said Friday.

The doctor was asymptomatic during their last encounter with patients. As soon as symptoms developed, the provider alerted administrators, self-quarantined and was tested, the hospital said.

"The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and we learn new information daily about how the virus spreads. We now know that community spread exists in the Madison and Dane County area," the hospital said in a statement.

"We are currently following CDC guidelines and working with Public Health Madison and Dane County to identify and contact all staff and patients who may have had close contact with this provider."

On a conference call with reporters Friday, St. Mary's Hospital birth suites nurse Jennifer Aumanstal said she was exposed to another worker at the hospital who later tested positive. She said she got a call after being exposed to the person Saturday.

"They were calling everybody who worked or may have been in contact with this person," she said.

She is allowed to work as long as she wears a surgical mask the entire time and remains asymptomatic, she said.