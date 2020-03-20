SSM Health doctor tests positive for COVID-19

An SSM Health doctor has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said Friday.
The doctor was asymptomatic during their last encounter with patients. As soon as symptoms developed, the provider alerted administrators, self-quarantined and was tested, the hospital said.
"The situation with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and we learn new information daily about how the virus spreads. We now know that community spread exists in the Madison and Dane County area," the hospital said in a statement.
"We are currently following CDC guidelines and working with Public Health Madison and Dane County to identify and contact all staff and patients who may have had close contact with this provider."
On a conference call with reporters Friday, St. Mary's Hospital birth suites nurse Jennifer Aumanstal said she was exposed to another worker at the hospital who later tested positive. She said she got a call after being exposed to the person Saturday.
"They were calling everybody who worked or may have been in contact with this person," she said.
She is allowed to work as long as she wears a surgical mask the entire time and remains asymptomatic, she said.
"We're coming in every day. We're potentially exposing ourselves, and then were going home and putting our families at risk as well," Aumanstal said.
Masks are available but there are questions about what is appropriate for some staff, she said. She and others failed a fit test for certain masks, which means they need to use a hood to care for patients who may have the virus.
"We currently have one (hood) for our unit," she said.
As of Thursday, Wisconsin health officials reported 155 cases of COVID-19, including 27 in Dane County, and two deaths.