SSM Health announces furloughs amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary's Hospital and Dean Medical Group in Madison, is putting 2,000 employees on furloughs expected to last 13 weeks across the four states in which it operates, the organization said Monday.

Additional employees will experience partial furlough through a reduction of hours, SSM Health said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"SSM Health is experiencing the same financial challenges that health systems across the country — and the world — are facing," the statement said. "We’ve continued to invest in supplies and tools needed to respond to the pandemic, while volumes across our four-state health system have decreased by roughly 50%."