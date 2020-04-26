Spurred by COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth becomes mainstream at Madison clinics, hospitals

Telehealth is “a very pragmatic way to further care,” Musa said, adding that many of his patients who are elderly like it.

“For the purposes of what we were trying to get accomplished, it worked really well,” Felknor said. “He didn’t really need to see me, and there would have been more risk involved if he had.”

Even addiction treatment is embracing telehealth during COVID-19. Wisconsin has relaxed its rules on how often patients must come to clinics to get daily methadone treatment during the emergency.

At Addiction Services and Pharmacotherapy in Madison, that means some patients who used to have to visit the clinic daily are now coming once a week, said Dr. Christopher Harkin, a provider at the clinic. Required counseling is mostly being done by phone, instead of in person, Harkin said.

“We’re trying very hard to contact each patient on a daily basis as a check-in to make sure they are safe and well,” he said.

Here to stay?

At UW Health, video visits for urgent care started two years ago and expanded last month with COVID-19, Brazelton said.