Some services for elderly, most at risk for COVID-19, continue in Madison

Meals on Wheels has expanded its dinner program and should be able to add even more clients soon, said Brian Miller, CEO of Independent Living, a nonprofit that runs the evening program in the Madison area, which serves about 120 people. SSM Health at Home, which runs the lunch program, is also scaling up.

Volunteers are told to “sanitize your hands between stops, use objects such as your sleeve or pencil to ring door bells and open doors, and avoid physical contact with the clients,” according to an Independent Living email.

Restaurant delivery services are also available, but Meals on Wheels volunteers are encouraged to chat with clients and report unusual circumstances, such as someone not coming to the door, Miller said.

“Your mom or dad is going to get checked in on each day and have some human interaction, even if it’s on the front porch, which during this time is pretty important,” he said.

Sue Koening, who lives near Chicago, has been staying temporarily on Madison’s West Side with her parents, John and Joan Hicks, who are in their late 80s, after her mother recently got out of the hospital.

Koening, who plans to return to Illinois Thursday, said Meals on Wheels, which has served her parents for about two years, is especially valuable now.