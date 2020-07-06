Some masks better than others in preventing COVID-19, UW video shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The homemade face covering that best contains respiratory droplets like those from COVID-19 is a neck-gaiter-style mask combining a nose piece with an elastic cord wearers can toggle to snug the mask to their face, according to a UW-Madison engineer.

Mechanical engineering professor Scott Sanders, who uses lasers to study how gases and particles behave in combustion engines, applied his techniques to masks and coronavirus prevention. Using a mannequin, he studied how various types of mask styles and materials contain particles from coughs and sneezes.

With no mask, droplets travel more than 3 feet in front of the mannequin, and masks with one-way valves intended to protect the wearer allow many particles to escape, Sanders found.

Cloth masks do a better job of containing the particles, but those with a loose weave don’t perform as well as those made with tightly woven cloth, the study found. Masks without fitted nose pieces allow particles to escape through gaps in the top, under the wearer’s eyes. Other mask styles, including flat-fold masks, can leak particles out the sides near the ears.

Neck-gaiter-style masks were most effective, though they are larger and can't be easily removed.