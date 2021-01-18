So you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. What next?

Safdar recommended checking with a doctor about qualifying for the antibodies. Doing so sooner is better, because the treatment doesn’t work after the disease becomes too severe.

“Not everyone needs them. But if you have high-risk conditions, it’s good to at least discuss the possibility,” Safdar said.

Feeling regret

Seiner feels guilty about contracting COVID-19, even as Andrew reminds her that he encouraged her to take the trip.

“I’m doing okay,” Morganne said. “But this is risking my husband’s life … my parent’s lives, my grandma’s life, my unborn child’s life — all are at risk because I went to go see my sister for Christmas.”

The self-blame comes as Seiner mourns one grandparent, prepares another to enter a nursing home that bars visitors and worries about Andrew, who was hospitalized with a heart scare in December. All of that on top of the isolation and challenges of pregnancy.

The Seiners are thankful that Morganne’s symptoms weren’t worse. They look forward to turning their attention to the more exciting — and terrifying — task of raising their daughter.

