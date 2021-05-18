Smile! Dane County residents can ditch masks starting June 2

For the first time in more than 10 months, the majority of Dane County adults will be able to go shopping, catch a movie or head to their local tavern for a beer next month without having to cover their faces.
Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that after the expiration of the current COVID-19 public health order, no new ones would be issued. In short, that means masks will no longer be required — at least not by government.
Instead, officials said, the agency will issue recommendations only about how to remain safe amid the ongoing, but waning, pandemic, and will not act to limit gatherings or force people wear masks.
“There may be people and businesses out there who still want mask policies in place after the orders end as masks still provide an additional layer of protection,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We recommend that businesses take this time to consider next steps, while reminding patrons of the current order which remains in place.”
The news follows guidance released Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size.
Dane County is among the leaders nationwide in vaccination rates, with 62.9% of people having received at least one dose of a the two-dose vaccines, and 53.5% of people fully vaccinated. Public Health expects 75% percent of Dane County residents eligible for a vaccination to be vaccinated by the time the current order expires.
"There is simply less and less virus circulating in the community," Public Health director Janel Heinrich said.
Currently, people 12 years old and up are eligible for at least one of the vaccines. Experts generally say that 60% to 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve the kind of "herd immunity" to a disease that prevents widespread outbreaks.
Public Health said the two weeks before the end of the current order will provide more time for those 12-15 years old to get vaccinated. Since the Pfizer vaccine became available in Dane County to that age group six days ago, 16.4% of residents in the group have received their first dose of the two-dose vaccine, according to the agency.
Dane County will join other localities that have also dropped their mask mandates. While federal health officials can set health guidance, it's been state and local health departments responsible for setting and enforcing public health rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Health Services endorsed the CDC guidance on Friday.
Public Health's mask mandate went into effect July 13. Eight of its 16 COVID-19 emergency orders have been issued since that time to either loosen or tighten restrictions on businesses and gatherings, but the mask mandate has remained.
The current emergency order went into effect May 5 and expires June 2. It generally raised capacity limits inside restaurants, taverns and businesses to 75%; raised the maximum capacity of indoor gatherings with food and drinks from 150 to 350; and bumped indoor gatherings without food and drink from 350 to 500.
A previous order had already removed capacity limits and a face mask requirement for outdoor gatherings, so long as people could maintain 6 feet of distance.
Given that the current order's days are numbered, it wasn't immediately clear Tuesday whether Public Health and local law enforcement would continue to enforce it.
The CDC still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.
