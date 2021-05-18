Smile! Dane County residents can ditch masks starting June 2

Dane County is among the leaders nationwide in vaccination rates, with 62.9% of people having received at least one dose of a the two-dose vaccines, and 53.5% of people fully vaccinated. Public Health expects 75% percent of Dane County residents eligible for a vaccination to be vaccinated by the time the current order expires.

"There is simply less and less virus circulating in the community," Public Health director Janel Heinrich said.

Currently, people 12 years old and up are eligible for at least one of the vaccines. Experts generally say that 60% to 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve the kind of "herd immunity" to a disease that prevents widespread outbreaks.

Public Health said the two weeks before the end of the current order will provide more time for those 12-15 years old to get vaccinated. Since the Pfizer vaccine became available in Dane County to that age group six days ago, 16.4% of residents in the group have received their first dose of the two-dose vaccine, according to the agency.