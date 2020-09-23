Sick or treat? State officials advise against trick-or-treating but Dane County says it's OK if modified

Downtown Madison Family Halloween has also been canceled, according to Downtown Madison Inc. The haunted houses Wisconsin Scaryland in Waunakee and Screamin’ Acres in Stoughton also won’t be open, they said.

For people handing out treats, Public Health Madison and Dane County advises setting bowls outside so trick-or-treaters can get candy without coming too close, and putting bowls at the bottom of steps or on driveways to prevent crowding.

Other tips

Trick-or-treaters should spot the candy they want to avoid rummaging around the bowl, use hand sanitizer frequently and let candy sit for a day or two before eating it, the city-county health department said.

“Halloween needs to look different this year to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19,” the city-county department’s tip sheet said.

The state health department said that if communities allow traditional trick-or-treating, people should leave treat bags on porches for children to pick up.

“Even though being outside decreases the risk, being in close contact with people you don’t live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19,” the department’s guidance says.

CDC guidance