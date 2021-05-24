Short-term health plans could last longer in Wisconsin under bill

Smith said no data on how many residents are enrolled in the plans was available, but a House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health report last year said Wisconsin was in the top 10 states in enrollment with about 100,000 people covered.

A Kids Forward report in 2019 found none of the eight short-term health plans available at the time in Wisconsin covered pre-existing conditions and all had lifetime caps. Only one covered maternity care and half didn’t have mental health coverage.

“There’s a really significant risk that people don’t understand what they’re getting," Parke-Sutherland said.

Kooyenga said he recognizes that short-term health plans "are not robust plans," but the partial coverage is better than being uninsured. With many small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the length of the plans could be a boost, he said.

“They've found themselves in a tight spot. Now they’ve just started to escape that," he said. “This would give (small businesses) more runway to do that transition.”

