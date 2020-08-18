Shareholder suit against Promega, founder dismissed after settlement

"I am strongly leaning to find oppression here," Bailey-Rihn said, according to a court transcript.

Although it would be a drastic measure, Bailey-Rihn said she could dissolve the company. Other options, she said, could include paying minority shareholders fair value for their stock or essentially rewinding the clock to the company ownership's 2014 conditions reinstating an independent board and make Promega buy back stock obtained by Linton.

In January, the judge said she likely wouldn't dissolve Promega if she determined the company was liable for shareholder oppression, but hadn't decided what remedy she would use.

At a hearing that month, attorneys for the shareholders, Promega and Linton presented arguments about how to determine the value of the shareholders' stock, should a stock buyback be part of the remedy.