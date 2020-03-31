You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Share your photos: Show us how you're working from home in the age of COVID-19
0 comments

Share your photos: Show us how you're working from home in the age of COVID-19

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
{{featured_button_text}}
Work at home
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

Are you practicing good social distancing and working from home.

Are you wearing pajamas? Fending off interruptions from the younger members of your household? Are you at the kitchen counter, your couch or your easy chair?

We want to see your home office -- wherever it is -- in all its glory.

Send us a photo of where you are toiling away these days. We may use it in on our website and in the newspaper.

Please upload a JPEG image of your office to our Dropbox account here, or share a photo of your office on social media with the hashtag #workfromhomeWI. Be sure to include you full name, and the city or town you live in. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics