Share your experience as a health care worker during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
Share your experience as a health care worker during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
COVID-19 health care

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. 

 TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The staff at the Wisconsin State Journal is committed to providing readers with timely, complete and responsible reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can’t do it without the help of health care workers across the state.

We want to hear from people on the front lines of the war against the virus, health care workers in facilities large and small as well as medical researchers, epidemiologists and other experts responding to this public health emergency.

If this sounds like you and you have a story we should know about, please share your experience below.

The State Journal takes your privacy seriously and will not publish your name without your consent.

Concerned about COVID-19?

