Second Wisconsin resident tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, health officials say

It’s not clear what the total capacity is to process Wisconsin samples, but health officials said the two public health labs in the state had no backlogs as of Monday.

If doctors determine people with respiratory symptoms and fever who have traveled to high-risk areas or been in close contact with infected patients should be tested, they can order tests, Westergaard said. Priority is given to older people and those with chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or lung disease.

“Given the number of new cases in our region and nationally, we would not be surprised at all to find new cases in Wisconsin in the next week or two,” he said.

There is no charge to patients for tests at the two public health labs, state health officials said. The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance on Friday asked health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for lab tests and related medical care, including at emergency rooms.

Travel guidance

Universities across the state are discouraging non-essential travel — just as students' spring breaks are about to begin.