Second case of worrisome variant of COVID-19 found in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's daily average of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 Tuesday for the first time in five months, as the state confirmed a second case of a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus — a mixed picture for which health officials voiced encouragement and caution.

"We should be pleased with the progress we’ve made, but we should be vigilant and really take seriously the risk that a second, an additional, wave of infections could occur," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services.

The state's second case of the B117 strain of the coronavirus, first discovered late last year in England, was confirmed in Waukesha County. The first case was identified in Eau Claire County last month, when health officials said it was likely more would be found.

Thirty-three states have reported a total of 690 cases of the B117 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which appears to spread more rapidly and may carry an increased risk of death compared to the original COVID-19 virus.