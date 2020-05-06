Second blood bank in Madison accepting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

UW Hospital is part of the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, involving Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University and other medical centers around the country. The centers are using American Red Cross sites, including those in Madison, for plasma donation.

People who would like to donate their plasma for use at UW Hospital or other centers in the national project can learn more by calling 608-262-8300 or visiting go.madison.com/redcross.

Since the first Madison-area plasma donation was collected April 10, about 50 donors who recovered from COVID-19 have contributed plasma at Red Cross sites in Madison, said Dr. William Hartman, a UW Health anesthesiology leading the hospital's effort. At UW Hospital, 14 patients with serious cases of the disease have been treated, eight of whom have been discharged, with five more expected to be discharged by the end of the week, Hartman said Wednesday.

Some of the patients appeared to show significant improvement from the convalescent plasma, Hartman said. But it's too early to say what level of benefit the treatment may provide because it has yet to undergo broader studies comparing treated patients with those not getting plasma, he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.