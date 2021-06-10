Scott Walker, Jim Doyle team up on ad to urge COVID-19 vaccination

Former Wisconsin Govs. Scott Walker, a Republican, and Jim Doyle, a Democrat, have teamed up with UW Health on a public service announcement to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I’m just ready to be done with this pandemic," Walker tells Doyle during a Zoom call in the ad.

"I couldn't agree with you more," Doyle says.

"Let’s do a commercial together, reminding people in Wisconsin how important it is to be vaccinated," Walker says.

"That may be the best idea you’ve ever had," Doyle says.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer, joins the call at the end to encourage everyone to get their shot.

In Wisconsin, 48.8% of people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 43.6% are fully immunized. With about 64% of adults having received at least one shot, the state likely won't meet President Joe Biden's goal of 70% by the Fourth of July, as at least 14 states have already done. State officials said this week Wisconsin likely will hit that mark in mid-July.