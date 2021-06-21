School-based COVID-19 testing reinforced for the fall

State health officials on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 testing support program for schools starting in the fall, saying relatively low vaccination rates so far among older students and lack of eligibility among those under age 12 could fuel surges.

It’s "very important for us to be testing and detecting disease early in a population that is quite susceptible and that is in an environment that is susceptible to spreading disease — lots of people together, inside, especially once the winter months start to hit,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

The program, funded by a federal $175 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide testing supplies and staff as necessary throughout the school year. It encourages districts to do diagnostic testing on students and staff who develop coronavirus symptoms such as cough, fever or congestion. The voluntary program also allows districts to test people involved in school-based events or activities, periodically screen large groups and test those potentially exposed in outbreaks.

The state is encouraging districts at the beginning of the school year to provide consent forms to students and parents for testing if symptoms arise, Willems Van Dijk said. Symptomatic family members can be part of the testing.