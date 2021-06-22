School-based COVID-19 testing reinforced for the fall for Wisconsin

State health officials on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 testing support program for schools starting in the fall, saying relatively low vaccination rates so far among older students and lack of eligibility among those under age 12 could fuel surges.
It’s “very important for us to be testing and detecting disease early in a population that is quite susceptible and that is in an environment that is susceptible to spreading disease — lots of people together, inside, especially once the winter months start to hit,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
The program, funded by a federal $175 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide testing supplies and staff as necessary throughout the school year. It encourages districts to do diagnostic testing on students and staff who develop coronavirus symptoms such as cough, fever or congestion. The voluntary program also allows districts to test people involved in school-based events or activities, periodically screen large groups and test those potentially exposed in outbreaks.
The state is encouraging districts at the beginning of the school year to provide consent forms to students and parents for testing if symptoms arise, Willems Van Dijk said. Symptomatic family members can be part of the testing.
With people mingling more, other cold and flu viruses will likely circulate more in the fall and winter than last school year, when physical distancing and mask-wearing kept all respiratory virus activity low, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. People may be more susceptible to the other viruses now after a year with little exposure, so school-based testing will be important to understand who has COVID-19 and who has something else, he said.
Mandates considered
Meanwhile, while hospitals in some states are starting to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, no hospitals in Wisconsin are known to have implemented mandates — though some are considering it.
Dozens of hospitals and medical groups in Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere have begun issuing vaccination requirements, Stateline reported Monday. The move follows a Texas federal court decision agreeing that a Houston hospital could require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Spokespersons for SSM Health of Wisconsin, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health said they are not requiring the vaccine but encouraging it. “Discussions about whether health care employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing,” said Lisa Adams of SSM Health.
Kelly Lietz, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said he wasn’t aware of hospitals in the state requiring COVID-19 vaccination.
Delta variant
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the delta variant, first identified in India, represented more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. in the last two weeks, more than double the previous share. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, called the variant “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” The Associated Press reported.
Just 35 cases of the delta variant have been detected in Wisconsin, compared to 3,335 cases of the alpha variant first found late last year in England. Westergaard said the state data reflects activity from two to four weeks ago, and the delta variant could become the predominant strain here.
The delta strain spreads more rapidly than the original pandemic coronavirus, but the available vaccines work well against it, Westergaard said.