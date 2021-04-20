Saturday is “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” across Wisconsin, coordinated by the state Department of Justice.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies taking part in the program offering residents a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of expired or unwanted prescription medications, while providing education on the potential abuse of medications.
DOJ said unused or expired medicine should never be flushed down a toilet or poured down the drain because they end up in our water supply: Waste treatment plants are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts to pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
Residents can find locations and detailed guidelines online.
Businesses are not allowed to take part in the event.
Items accepted include prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.
Items not accepted include illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.), and household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).
Solid, non-liquid medications should be removed from containers and disposed of directly into a disposal box or a clear sealable plastic bag — plastic pill containers should not be used. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.
Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
All drop-off sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, and anyone participating is asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.