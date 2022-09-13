Rockford, Illinois abortion clinics planned by Madison doctor haven't opened yet

Three months after a Madison doctor bought two buildings in Rockford, Illinois to offer abortions, neither site is open and a city zoning decision on one of the locations might lead to a lawsuit.

“We are bound and determined to see we have our day in court if necessary,” Dr. Dennis Christensen said Tuesday after Rockford officials last month essentially said Christensen would have to live at the site in order to use it as a clinic. “It will probably end up in court.”

On June 14-15, Christensen purchased two properties: a former acupuncture office at 611 Auburn St. for $75,000 and the former Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford at 4236 Maray Drive for $350,000.

The moves were in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24. The ruling led abortion providers in Wisconsin to halt procedures as courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning nearly all abortions stands. Abortion remains legal in Illinois.

Christensen, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has provided abortions in Madison and Milwaukee and is now mostly retired, said he planned to offer medication abortions at the Auburn site as soon as possible. The procedures, involving the pills mifepristone and misoprostol, are approved up to 10 weeks’ gestation.

The Rockford Family Planning Foundation has been preparing the Maray site for surgical abortions and other care, including birth control and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Jeanne Bissell, of Fitchburg, president of the foundation and a former board member of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in mid-July she expected the Maray site to open three to six months from then.

Plans to offer pill abortions at the Auburn site initially were delayed after the city of Rockford condemned the building following an inspection, leaving a note citing an “open sewer.”

After repairs were done, the building code problems were resolved in early August, city administrator Todd Cagnoni said then.

On Aug. 25, a letter from Scott Capovilla, planning and zoning administrator, said a 1982 special use permit for the residential neighborhood property, which was initially obtained by the acupuncturist, had particular requirements. Capovilla said “a resident of this home must live permanently and work in this facility and only one person that is not a member of the household can be employed at this business.”

Christensen said he believes the ruling is an attempt to block abortion services.

“The objection is not a legitimate building issue,” he said. “It is a philosophical issue and a political issue.”

Capovilla didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Bissell didn’t respond to messages seeking an update about plans for the Maray site. Christensen said he wasn’t aware of any city regulatory concerns that have arisen at the Maray sit but noted plans are still in earlier stages.