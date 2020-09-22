Rock County to issue mask order if state order tossed out

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock County will issue a mandatory face mask order if Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order is no longer in effect, the county's health officer said Tuesday.

Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval's announcement came shortly before Evers issued a new face mask mandate, which he said was effective immediately and would last 60 days.

Evers' previous mask order, which had been set to expire Sept. 28, was challenged in court, and it's possible his new one might be too.

Sandoval said a local order for Beloit, Janesville and the rest of the county would likely be similar to the statewide order, requiring residents ages 5 and older to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household. Face coverings are also required outdoors when people can't maintain physical distancing, except when eating, drinking, or swimming.

Face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 without having much impact on most people's day-to-day lives, Sandoval said in a statement. "COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward," she said.