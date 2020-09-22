Rock County to issue mask order if state order expires

Rock County will issue a mandatory face mask order if Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order, which expires Sept. 28, is not extended, the county's health officer said Tuesday.
Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said the local order for Beloit, Janesville and the rest of the county would likely be similar to the statewide order in place since Aug. 1.
Evers last week hinted at extending the statewide mask order, which has been challenged in court, or taking other measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 without having much impact on most people's day-to-day lives, Sandoval said in a statement. "COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward," she said.
The order would likely require residents ages 5 and older to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household. Face coverings would also be required when residents are outdoors and not able to maintain physical distancing, except when eating, drinking, or swimming.
Dane County, which includes Madison, issued the state's first mask mandate, starting July 13. Its daily new cases of COVID-19, which had increased in late June, went down after the mask order until rising again this month, with most recent cases found among UW-Madison students.
