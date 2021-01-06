Rock County medical isotope companies mark milestones

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, one of two Rock County companies developing radioactive isotopes for medical imaging and therapies, said the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new method of making a key isotope that can increase production fourfold.
The other company, SHINE Medical Technologies, said it broke ground last month on a 54,000-square-foot facility that will house its corporate headquarters and production of therapeutics.
The companies are developing facilities to make molybdenum-99, or Mo-99. The isotope decays into technetium-99m, which is used to detect cancer, heart disease and other conditions in about 80 percent of nuclear diagnostic imaging procedures, or about 40,000 procedures in the U.S. every day.
The companies are vying for a resurgent domestic production market of the time-sensitive isotopes after a severe shortage a decade ago brought to light the vulnerability of relying on a few aging nuclear reactors outside of the country.
Federal legislation in 2013 made money available to encourage American companies to get into the business.
NorthStar, in Beloit, said Wednesday the new method approved by the FDA will increase its production of Mo-99 up to four times and enable the company to provide customers with higher activity containers. The company said it expects to begin shipments of larger capacity, multi-sized source vessels in the coming days.
“NorthStar, and its partners at the University of Missouri Research Reactor, are proudly leading the way as the only commercialized producer of Mo-99 in the United States,” NorthStar CEO Stephen Merrick said in a statement.
An isotope processing facility in Beloit will join a facility in Columbia, Missouri, in producing Mo-99, upon licensure and FDA approval, Merrick said.
Janesville-based SHINE's new therapeutics facility will produce lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a therapeutic isotope in demand by clinical trial sponsors because of its potential to improve outcomes for patients with certain types of cancer, the company said. When the facility is operational in 2022, it will be capable of producing more than 300,000 doses of Lu-177 per year, the company said.
“SHINE expects to play a leading role in supplying Lu-177 to serve cancer patients around the world,” Katrina Pitas, general manager of SHINE’s therapeutics division, said in a statement.
The new building will be northeast of another facility SHINE is constructing to produce Mo-99.