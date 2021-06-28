Respiratory virus cases other than COVID-19 up in Wisconsin

Cases of non-COVID respiratory viruses are up in Wisconsin and higher than normal for June, especially among children, state health officials said Monday.

Officials urged people with fever, cough and runny nose to stay home, wear face masks if in public and avoid high-risk settings such as day care centers, summer camps and nursing homes.

The uptick in respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza and seasonal coronaviruses — not the one that causes COVID-19 — could lead to outbreaks as has happened in other states, said Tom Haupt, respiratory disease epidemiologist with the state Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin hospitals recently have reported seeing some 60 to 80 children with flu-like illness, many younger than 5 and some requiring intensive care, which is unusual for this time of year, Haupt said.

“Any of these viruses can cause illness ranging from very mild symptoms to severe illnesses including pneumonia," he said. “These viruses can spread very quickly if they are introduced into a congregate setting like a long-term care facility or a day care center.”