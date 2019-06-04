Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE...GREEN... EASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN ROCK...SOUTHERN SAUK AND DANE COUNTIES... AT 1014 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MAZOMANIE TO NEAR DARLINGTON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, STOUGHTON, WAUNAKEE, MONROE, VERONA, OREGON, MCFARLAND, MONONA, MOUNT HOREB, WINDSOR, EVANSVILLE, MARSHALL, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE AND CROSS PLAINS.