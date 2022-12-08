Red Cross workers threaten strike during holiday blood drive in Madison

About 200 American Red Cross employees in Madison and other parts of Wisconsin plan to strike during the region's largest blood drive just before Christmas if their union and management don't reach an agreement by next week.

The blood collection and processing workers say they will strike and picket Dec. 23 during the annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center and at a blood drive the same day at a church in Green Bay. Negotiations are scheduled for Monday before a contact deadline of Wednesday.

The workers, represented by AFSCME Locals 1205 and 1558, have tried to negotiate an agreement since August 2021, the union said. AFSCME has filed three unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

The workers, who make about $18 to $24 an hour, are seeking wage increases like those made earlier this year of about 10% or more in Illinois and Minnesota, said Neil Rainford, an AFSCME representative. “Inflation is just as bad in Wisconsin as it is in Illinois and Minnesota," he said.

The union said management canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings and attended only one, then said there was no money left for wage increases, AFSCME said.

“When they finally came to the table, they told the employees that there was no money left for them because they spent it all on raises for workers in other states," AFSCME Council 32 executive director Patrick Wycoff said in a statement.

The Red Cross said in a statement that a strike “could disrupt local blood collections during the holiday season — a challenging time to collect blood that patients in need are counting on.”

But, "the Red Cross has plans in place and is well-prepared to continue meeting the blood needs of hospitals and patients if a strike begins,” the organization said.

The Red Cross said it provides "competitive wages and benefits," and its Wisconsin offer includes bonuses, annual wage increases, safety enhancements, affordable healthcare and a new paid family leave benefits.

Earlier this year, the organization completed a national agreement with the Coalition of Red Cross Unions and a new Teamsters National Addendum, involving the ratification of more than 80 local contracts.

Rainford said the Red Cross has two blood collection centers in Madison, along with centers in Green Bay, La Crosse, Stevens Point and Waukesha. The Holiday Blood Drive typically yields 700 to 800 units of blood, compared to a typical drive of about 50 units at an office or church.