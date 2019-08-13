The American Red Cross on Tuesday asked for more blood donations, citing an urgent need for blood and platelets as many regular donors delay giving while taking summer vacations or preparing for school to start.
"While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs," the Madison chapter of the Red Cross said in a statement. "More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies."
Appointments to donate blood can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again, the Red Cross said. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations — donating two units of red blood cells during one donation — can be given every 112 days.