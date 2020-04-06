Read all about it: Minimal risk of COVID-19 coronavirus transmission from newspapers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Newspapers are critically important in a crisis. But some people have asked how safe it is to have their Wisconsin State Journal delivered during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The risk of contracting the disease by picking up a newspaper is “exceedingly low,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. Public health authorities tend to be most concerned with the “main routes of transmission,” such as respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, she said.

“Could there be a secondary route where surfaces get contaminated and people can pick it up? I think that’s true for a very short time after somebody has sneezed or coughed on something,” Safdar said. “The presence of the virus does not necessarily equate to transmissibility. Outside the body, the virus doesn’t stay alive for too long.”

The risk of transmission from a newspaper sleeve is also low, she said.

“One can envision a scenario where somebody coughed or sneezed onto a plastic covering and it’s the first thing somebody else comes into contact with,” she said. “Those cases would be very rare.”

Safdar suggested readers concerned about that remove the sleeve and wash their hands. “Then you can feel comfortable reading the paper,” she said.

