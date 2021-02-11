Racial disparities found in COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin, as elsewhere

Some 10.4% of white people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 2.9% of Black residents, according to the first such data released by the state Department of Health Services.

The figures are 2.9% for Hispanics, 4.9% for Asians and 7.3% for American Indians.

The new data also show Iron County, bordering Michigan's Upper Peninsula, has the largest share of its population vaccinated, with 18.5% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Just 6.3% of residents of Rusk County, in northwest Wisconsin, have been vaccinated, compared to 13.9% in Dane County. Statewide, the figure is 11.1%.

“Our data shows that life-saving vaccines are being given to people all across the state,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements. We remain committed to an equitable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.”