Racial disparities found in COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin, as elsewhere

Some 10.4% of white people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 2.9% of Black residents, according to the first such data released by the state Department of Health Services.
The figures are 2.9% for Hispanics, 4.9% for Asians and 7.3% for American Indians.
The new data also show Iron County, bordering Michigan's Upper Peninsula, has the largest share of its population vaccinated, with 18.5% of residents receiving at least one dose.
Just 6.3% of residents of Rusk County, in northwest Wisconsin, have been vaccinated, compared to 13.9% in Dane County. Statewide, the figure is 11.1%.
“Our data shows that life-saving vaccines are being given to people all across the state,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements. We remain committed to an equitable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.”
So far in Wisconsin, groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted living residents, police, firefighters and correctional workers and residents 54 and older.
The state didn't provide information on the racial breakdown of people in those groups, but it's possible a higher proportion of white people among them may explain some of the racial disparities in vaccination.
Nearly 180 Walgreens pharmacies in the state are expected to be able to administer vaccines soon, and the first state-run community vaccination clinic will start next Tuesday at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.
An Associated Press analysis found that in 17 states and two cities that released racial breakdowns through Jan. 25, Black people were immunized at levels lower than their share of the general population.
This story will be updated.