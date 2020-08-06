Quartz Health Solutions names new CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Mark Selna, a pediatrician and chief innovation officer at a public benefit corporation in Denver, will become president and CEO of Quartz Health Solutions Aug. 31, Quartz said Thursday.

Selna will replace Terry Bolz, who announced his retirement in December after 19 years with the organization. Bolz, who was scheduled to retire in July, delayed his retirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sauk City-based Quartz is jointly owned by UW Health, La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System and Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison. Its insurance plans cover more than 350,000 people in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee and near Chicago, plans to acquire 15% to 20% of part of Quartz as the organizations launch a Medicare Advantage plan for seniors in eastern Wisconsin starting Jan. 1, according to an application before the state insurance commissioner.