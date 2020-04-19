Q&A: Joshua Wright is watching racial disparities play out with COVID-19

My dad works in a hospital and as I’m talking to him, he’s very adamant about not bringing coronavirus home to my mom who’s had cancer. So it’s like all of these things are just exacerbating those kinds of situations. Who am I living with? What is my exposure to this pandemic and how is that just adding an extra level of stress? And then how much do I check in? You know, having faith that they’ll be able to maintain or sustain themselves and just really trying to avoid the impulse of trying to jump up and go do something to help, because that’s one of the worst kinds of scenarios as well (in terms of spreading coronavirus). I’m trying to keep myself healthy and also make sure that people in my household are healthy. So with relatives it is being able to check in and call in and do something without being able to actually go physically be there.