Public Health will offer IUDs, expand hours at reproductive health clinic

Long-acting reversible contraception such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) will become available at the city’s sexual and reproductive health clinic later this year, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Thursday.

With an additional $360,000 that County Executive Joe Parisi will ask the County Board to allocate from the general reserve fund, Public Health will fund an expansion of staff and hours at the department’s sexual and reproductive health clinic at 2705 E. Washington Ave., the department said in a statement.

The clinic currently operates part-time, 16 hours a week, offering sexually transmitted infection testing, birth control and emergency contraception at “low or no cost.” The increased funding will expand staffing to allow the clinic to operate 24 hours a week, Public Health director Janel Heinrich said.

“This expanded capacity will help us reach hundreds more people each year,” she said. Currently, the clinic serves roughly 1,300 people a year, with men disproportionately represented.

Based on conversations with stakeholders in the Madison and Dane County community, the clinic will also begin offering IUDs for long-term pregnancy prevention, Heinrich said. She added those conversations took place both before and after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the half-century constitutional right to an abortion set by Roe v. Wade.

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a health care emergency for every woman and person who gives birth in Dane County and beyond,” Parisi said. “While Public Health already provides many reproductive health care services ... the need to expand those services has never been more urgent.”

“We can’t undo what the Supreme Court did, and we can’t make the state Legislature do what they should do,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a news conference Thursday.

Still, she said that improved access to both the clinic and IUDs would lead to decreased teen pregnancies and high-risk births, especially among low-income and Black and indigenous people of color, citing a study from Colorado following the state’s expansion of access to IUDs.

“If we can achieve similar outcomes here in Madison and Dane County, it will disproportionately support the health of Black women in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The expanded hours and IUD appointments are expected to begin this fall. A specific date has not yet been set.

Women seeking IUDs will be able to receive them in a “single appointment,” said Public Health director Janel Heinrich. The additional staff will also allow Public Health to conduct more outreach and education efforts surrounding reproductive health, Heinrich said in the statement.

The $360,000 will “jump-start” the expansion of the clinic, Parisi said.

“Drawing from the general reserve fund is a rare event, but the urgency of the moment calls for swift and decisive action,” he said.

Afterwards, Madison and Dane County will partner through the normal budget process to allocate just over $1 million for the expansion, Parisi said.